Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has a beta value of 2.08 and has seen 1,614,310 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $777.39 Million, closed the last trade at $19.08 per share which meant it gained $1.64 on the day or 9.4% during that session. The PLT stock price is -122.43% off its 52-week high price of $42.44 and 75.89% above the 52-week low of $4.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 878.92 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 943.99 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.47.

Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) trade information

Sporting 9.4% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the PLT stock price touched $19.95- or saw a rise of 4.36%. Year-to-date, Plantronics, Inc. shares have moved -30.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) have changed 52.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump -3.04% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +25.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -47.59% from current levels.

Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Plantronics, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +69.75% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -43.45%, compared to 1% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -62.1% and 43.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $375.74 Million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $376.23 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $482.88 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -22.2% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -58.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -464.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15%.