Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) has a beta value of 0.73 and has seen 1,277,289 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.52 Billion, closed the recent trade at $72 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 0.15% during that session. The LW stock price is -33.78% off its 52-week high price of $96.32 and 45.75% above the 52-week low of $39.06. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 731.13 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.03 Million shares.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) trade information

Sporting 0.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the LW stock price touched $73.68- or saw a rise of 2.28%. Year-to-date, Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. shares have moved -16.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.18%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) have changed 10.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.67 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.53.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +27.62% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.8%, compared to 8.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.7% and -16.9% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +6.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -21.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.15%.

LW Dividends

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 01 and January 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.92 at a share yield of 1.28%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.45% with a share float percentage of 90.19%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. having a total of 852 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 16.84 Million shares worth more than $1.08 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 11.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 16.29 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.04 Billion and represent 11.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Investment Company Of America and Amcap Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 7.6% shares in the company for having 11116624 shares of worth $710.69 Million while later fund manager owns 6.65 Million shares of worth $424.89 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.54% of company’s outstanding stock.