Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 4,079,332 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.8 Billion, closed the last trade at $11.1 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 1.56% during that session. The KIM stock price is -96.94% off its 52-week high price of $21.86 and 32.88% above the 52-week low of $7.45. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.5 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.06.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) trade information

Sporting 1.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the KIM stock price touched $11.29- or saw a rise of 1.68%. Year-to-date, Kimco Realty Corporation shares have moved -46.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.27%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM) have changed -9.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.32, which means that the shares’ value could jump 20% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $16. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +44.14% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -0.9% from current levels.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kimco Realty Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +33.25% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -19.05%, compared to -21.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -57.1% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.5%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $254.74 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $264.16 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $279.18 Million and $291.81 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -8.8% for the current quarter and -9.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -21.6% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 4.6%.

Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.66% with a share float percentage of 96.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kimco Realty Corporation having a total of 669 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 69.11 Million shares worth more than $887.36 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 36.73 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $471.56 Million and represent 8.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.47% shares in the company for having 19324864 shares of worth $215.47 Million while later fund manager owns 11.74 Million shares of worth $150.79 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.