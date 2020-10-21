Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 1,195,985 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.47 Billion, closed the last trade at $103.02 per share which meant it lost -$4.12 on the day or -3.85% during that session. The EXAS stock price is -7.49% off its 52-week high price of $110.74 and 65.78% above the 52-week low of $35.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 876.95 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.72 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. None out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.52.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) trade information

Despite being -3.85% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the EXAS stock price touched $108.29 or saw a rise of 4.86%. Year-to-date, Exact Sciences Corporation shares have moved 11.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) have changed 32.98%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.66 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.94.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $119, which means that the shares’ value could jump 15.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $107 while the price target rests at a high of $140. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +35.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.86% from current levels.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Exact Sciences Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +39.12% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 44.3%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -67.7% and -185.2% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +53.7%.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $337.37 Million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $392.7 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $218.81 Million and $295.57 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 54.2% for the current quarter and 32.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +55.4%.