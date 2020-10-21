Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) has a beta value of 0.52 and has seen 1,038,750 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.4 Million, closed the last trade at $2.76 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -9.21% during that session. The POLA stock price is -137.68% off its 52-week high price of $6.56 and 65.58% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 582.58 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.95 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.13.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) trade information

Despite being -9.21% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the POLA stock price touched $3.52-2 or saw a rise of 21.59%. Year-to-date, Polar Power, Inc. shares have moved 15.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) have changed 49.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.19 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.4.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 189.86% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +189.86% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 189.86% from current levels.

Polar Power, Inc. (POLA) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.5 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $4Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $6.94 Million and $878Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -64% for the current quarter and 355.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -53.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -377.6%.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 61.7% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.51% with a share float percentage of 19.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Polar Power, Inc. having a total of 17 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 163.76 Thousand shares worth more than $812.25 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Bard Associates Inc. held 1.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 56.5 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $280.24 Thousand and represent 0.5% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.23% shares in the company for having 26498 shares of worth $131.43 Thousand while later fund manager owns 7.18 Thousand shares of worth $11.92 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.