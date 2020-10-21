Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has a beta value of 0.91 and has seen 4,735,224 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.52 Billion, closed the recent trade at $15.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.33% during that session. The INFY stock price is -8.49% off its 52-week high price of $16.62 and 55.87% above the 52-week low of $6.76. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.73 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.69 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Infosys Limited (INFY) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.3. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 6 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 52 have rated it as a Hold, with 36 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) trade information

Despite being -0.33% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the INFY stock price touched $15.65- or saw a rise of 1.73%. Year-to-date, Infosys Limited shares have moved 49.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) have changed 13.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 53.63 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.23% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.44 while the price target rests at a high of $25.24. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +64.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -25.33% from current levels.

Infosys Limited (INFY) estimates and forecasts

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.37 Billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.38 Billion for the next quarter concluding in March 01, 2021. Year-ago sales stood $3.24 Billion and $3.2 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 4% for the current quarter and 5.8% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +145% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8%.

INFY Dividends

Infosys Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.25 at a share yield of 1.65%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 2.57%.

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.8% with a share float percentage of 17.8%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Infosys Limited having a total of 564 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Nordea Investment Management Ab with over 60.4 Million shares worth more than $583.51 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Nordea Investment Management Ab held 16.62% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 47.05 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $454.46 Million and represent 12.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are MFS International Growth Fund and Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.34% shares in the company for having 8500813 shares of worth $77.36 Million while later fund manager owns 7.94 Million shares of worth $76.66 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.18% of company’s outstanding stock.