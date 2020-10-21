Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has a beta value of 2.87 and has seen 2,001,269 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.06 Billion, closed the last trade at $4.73 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 3.96% during that session. The ENBL stock price is -132.77% off its 52-week high price of $11.01 and 65.96% above the 52-week low of $1.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 466.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.06 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.15.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) trade information

Sporting 3.96% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the ENBL stock price touched $5.00-5 or saw a rise of 5.4%. Year-to-date, Enable Midstream Partners, LP shares have moved -52.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) have changed 7.26%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.47 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.27.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 22.2% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +69.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -36.58% from current levels.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Enable Midstream Partners, LP shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +45.99% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -39.6%, compared to -12.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -46.4% and -36.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -13.5%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -25.9%.

ENBL Dividends

Enable Midstream Partners, LP is expected to release its next earnings report between November 04 and November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.66 at a share yield of 14.53%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 12.15%.

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 79.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.04% with a share float percentage of 83.48%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enable Midstream Partners, LP having a total of 123 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 10.85 Million shares worth more than $50.77 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Alps Advisors Inc. held 2.49% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ClearBridge Investments, LLC, with the holding of over 6.47 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $30.28 Million and represent 1.49% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF. As of May 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.36% shares in the company for having 10262516 shares of worth $42.69 Million while later fund manager owns 3.64 Million shares of worth $15.06 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.84% of company’s outstanding stock.