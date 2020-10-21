VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 1,188,840 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.26 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.71 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 17.12% during that session. The VOC stock price is -212.87% off its 52-week high price of $5.35 and 26.32% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 82.64 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 168.33 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VOC Energy Trust (VOC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) trade information

Sporting 17.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the VOC stock price touched $1.81 or saw a rise of 2.76%. Year-to-date, VOC Energy Trust shares have moved -61.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 17.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) have changed 23.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.89 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.17.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 133.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4 while the price target rests at a high of $4. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +133.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 133.92% from current levels.

VOC Energy Trust (VOC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -2.1%.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.19% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.28% with a share float percentage of 7.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VOC Energy Trust having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. with over 168.87 Thousand shares worth more than $408.67 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, McGowan Group Asset Management, Inc. held 0.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Creative Planning, with the holding of over 154.86 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $374.76 Thousand and represent 0.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Northern Small Cap Core Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 2500 shares of worth $6.05 Thousand while later fund manager owns 2.14 Thousand shares of worth $5.19 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.