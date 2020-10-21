nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,102,019 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.31 Billion, closed the last trade at $19.5 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 2.31% during that session. The NVT stock price is -47.44% off its 52-week high price of $28.75 and 46% above the 52-week low of $10.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 903.15 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that nVent Electric plc (NVT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.41.

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) trade information

Sporting 2.31% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the NVT stock price touched $19.73- or saw a rise of 1.17%. Year-to-date, nVent Electric plc shares have moved -23.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) have changed 7.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.56 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.24.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.72% from current levels. The projected low price target is $21 while the price target rests at a high of $29. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +48.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 7.69% from current levels.

nVent Electric plc (NVT) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that nVent Electric plc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +12.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -23.6%, compared to -8.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.3% and -10.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.3%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $495.67 Million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $513.64 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $558.35 Million and $566.7 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -11.2% for the current quarter and -9.4% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +0.8%.

NVT Dividends

nVent Electric plc is expected to release its next earnings report between July 31 and July 31 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.7 at a share yield of 3.6%.

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.75% with a share float percentage of 90.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with nVent Electric plc having a total of 469 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.66 Million shares worth more than $293.32 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.22% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is American Century Companies, Inc., with the holding of over 14.16 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $265.13 Million and represent 8.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and American Century Mid Cap Value Fund. As of September 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 4.24% shares in the company for having 7196743 shares of worth $127.31 Million while later fund manager owns 6.22 Million shares of worth $116.46 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.66% of company’s outstanding stock.