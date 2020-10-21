Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 2,318,825 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.55 Billion, closed the recent trade at $14.15 per share which meant it lost -$0.31 on the day or -2.11% during that session. The VOD stock price is -53.5% off its 52-week high price of $21.72 and 19.01% above the 52-week low of $11.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.21 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.76 Million shares.

Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) trade information

Despite being -2.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the VOD stock price touched $14.59- or saw a rise of 3.02%. Year-to-date, Vodafone Group Plc shares have moved -26.8%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) have changed 5.2%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.16.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -16.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +80.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.5%.

VOD Dividends

Vodafone Group Plc is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.97 at a share yield of 6.86%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 6.29%.