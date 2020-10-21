Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,197,803 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.31 Million, closed the last trade at $5.22 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 5.45% during that session. The UONE stock price is -937.55% off its 52-week high price of $54.16 and 81.8% above the 52-week low of $0.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 641.32 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.11 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Urban One, Inc. (UONE) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) trade information

Sporting 5.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the UONE stock price touched $5.30-1 or saw a rise of 1.51%. Year-to-date, Urban One, Inc. shares have moved 158.3%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) have changed 32.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6 while the price target rests at a high of $6. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +14.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 14.94% from current levels.

Urban One, Inc. (UONE) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.