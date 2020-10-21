Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has a beta value of 2.44 and has seen 1,057,419 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $722.09 Million, closed the last trade at $14.87 per share which meant it lost -$0.81 on the day or -5.17% during that session. The TVTY stock price is -75.32% off its 52-week high price of $26.07 and 87.09% above the 52-week low of $1.92. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 415.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 641.96 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.37.

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) trade information

Despite being -5.17% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the TVTY stock price touched $16.68- or saw a rise of 10.85%. Year-to-date, Tivity Health, Inc. shares have moved -26.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) have changed 7.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.35 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.64, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.35% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $27. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +81.57% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -32.75% from current levels.

Tivity Health, Inc. (TVTY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tivity Health, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +117.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -29.7%, compared to -2.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -19.6% and -20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -3.7%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $247.14 Million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $241.31 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $303.9 Million and $272.79 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -18.7% for the current quarter and -11.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -371.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.2%.