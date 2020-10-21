Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has a beta value of 1.51 and has seen 5,848,794 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.51 Billion, closed the recent trade at $9.4 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 2.9% during that session. The TEVA stock price is -46.38% off its 52-week high price of $13.76 and 33.51% above the 52-week low of $6.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.2 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.3 Million shares.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) trade information

Sporting 2.9% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the TEVA stock price touched $9.66-2 or saw a rise of 2.59%. Year-to-date, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited shares have moved -3.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) have changed 5.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 24.12 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.91.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) estimates and forecasts

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.08 Billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.39 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $4.26 Billion and $4.47 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -4.3% for the current quarter and -1.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +59.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 3.2%.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.6% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.67% with a share float percentage of 55%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited having a total of 631 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 130.13 Million shares worth more than $1.6 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, Capital Research Global Investors held 11.91% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 43.43 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $535.51 Million and represent 3.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.15% shares in the company for having 56229075 shares of worth $693.3 Million while later fund manager owns 49.4 Million shares of worth $609.15 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 4.52% of company’s outstanding stock.