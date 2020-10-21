SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) has a beta value of 1.64 and has seen 2,233,335 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.93 Million, closed the last trade at $1.29 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 7.87% during that session. The SSY stock price is -45.74% off its 52-week high price of $1.88 and 53.49% above the 52-week low of $0.6. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 50.6 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 47.01 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) trade information

Sporting 7.87% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the SSY stock price touched $1.88 or saw a rise of 31.15%. Year-to-date, SunLink Health Systems, Inc. shares have moved 20.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.25%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:SSY) have changed 22.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.34 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc. (SSY) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -29.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +69.8%.