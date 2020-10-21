Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 3,300,899 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $404.47 Billion, closed the recent trade at $87.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.49 on the day or -0.56% during that session. The TSM stock price is -3.99% off its 52-week high price of $91.27 and 51.35% above the 52-week low of $42.7. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.92 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 33 have rated it as a Hold, with 25 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.77.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) trade information

Despite being -0.56% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the TSM stock price touched $89.62- or saw a rise of 1.26%. Year-to-date, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares have moved 52.31%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) have changed 9.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.05 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.38.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $76.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump -12.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.2 while the price target rests at a high of $100. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +13.93% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -79.26% from current levels.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (TSM) estimates and forecasts

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.51 Billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $11.71 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $9.4 Billion and $10.39 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 22.5% for the current quarter and 12.7% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5.5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -1.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.7%.

TSM Dividends

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.7 at a share yield of 1.93%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.96% with a share float percentage of 19.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited having a total of 1283 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JP Morgan Chase & Company with over 73.42 Million shares worth more than $4.17 Billion. As of June 29, 2020, JP Morgan Chase & Company held 1.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co., with the holding of over 44.15 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.51 Billion and represent 0.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 32760100 shares of worth $1.86 Billion while later fund manager owns 21.81 Million shares of worth $1.72 Billion as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.