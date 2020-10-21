Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,434,284 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.62 Billion, closed the last trade at $14.68 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 1.24% during that session. The SONO stock price is -21.46% off its 52-week high price of $17.83 and 55.18% above the 52-week low of $6.58. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.51 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sonos, Inc. (SONO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.7. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) trade information

Sporting 1.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the SONO stock price touched $15.25- or saw a rise of 3.74%. Year-to-date, Sonos, Inc. shares have moved -6.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.07%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have changed 1.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 11.92% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10 while the price target rests at a high of $20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +36.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -31.88% from current levels.

Sonos, Inc. (SONO) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sonos, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +65.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -560%, compared to -6.5% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 100% and 21.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +1.4%.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $291.46 Million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $564.6 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $294.16 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by -0.9% for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +70.6%.

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.53% with a share float percentage of 81.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sonos, Inc. having a total of 246 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.36 Million shares worth more than $107.63 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.65% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.26 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $76.97 Million and represent 4.76% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 2340220 shares of worth $34.24 Million while later fund manager owns 2.05 Million shares of worth $29.97 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.85% of company’s outstanding stock.