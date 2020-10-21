Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,337,281 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $208.3 Million, closed the last trade at $1.8 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -16.67% during that session. The JG stock price is -142.22% off its 52-week high price of $4.36 and 22.22% above the 52-week low of $1.4. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 153.22 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 75.05 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) trade information

Despite being -16.67% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the JG stock price touched $2.97 or saw a rise of 39.39%. Year-to-date, Aurora Mobile Limited shares have moved -38.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) have changed 11.8%. Short interest in the company has seen 180Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.4.

Aurora Mobile Limited (JG) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -21.4%.

Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.47% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.62% with a share float percentage of 26%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aurora Mobile Limited having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP with over 10.98 Million shares worth more than $17.46 Million. As of June 29, 2020, IDG-Accel China Growth Fund III Associates, LP held 41.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 8.35 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.27 Million and represent 31.61% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.07% shares in the company for having 19119 shares of worth $34.99 Thousand while later fund manager owns 13.37 Thousand shares of worth $23.26 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.