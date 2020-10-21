Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,601,468 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $44.5 Million, closed the last trade at $1.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -2.73% during that session. The HAPP stock price is -242.7% off its 52-week high price of $6.1 and 6.18% above the 52-week low of $1.67. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 303.57 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 347.71 Million shares.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) trade information

Despite being -2.73% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the HAPP stock price touched $1.93 or saw a rise of 7.77%. Year-to-date, Happiness Biotech Group Limited shares have moved -60.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) have changed -12.75%. Short interest in the company has seen 95.06 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.27.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -34.6%.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 63.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.01% with a share float percentage of 0.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Happiness Biotech Group Limited having a total of 1 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 177.42 Thousand shares worth more than $498.56 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.71% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Marshall Wace LLP, with the holding of over 61.53 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $172.91 Thousand and represent 0.25% of shares outstanding.