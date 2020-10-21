ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) has a beta value of 1.4 and has seen 1,979,997 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.1 Million, closed the last trade at $0.92 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.56% during that session. The ENG stock price is -68.48% off its 52-week high price of $1.55 and 50% above the 52-week low of $0.46. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 934.02 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 574.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) trade information

Sporting 1.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the ENG stock price touched $1.05 or saw a rise of 12.8%. Year-to-date, ENGlobal Corporation shares have moved -6.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) have changed 6.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 280.43% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.5 while the price target rests at a high of $3.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +280.43% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 280.43% from current levels.

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -17.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +74.1%.

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 43.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.26% with a share float percentage of 39.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ENGlobal Corporation having a total of 25 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oppenheimer & Close, Inc. with over 1.03 Million shares worth more than $1.06 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Oppenheimer & Close, Inc. held 3.76% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 740.31 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $762.52 Thousand and represent 2.7% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.63% shares in the company for having 172651 shares of worth $177.83 Thousand while later fund manager owns 48.61 Thousand shares of worth $38.33 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.18% of company’s outstanding stock.