Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 7,511,119 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $202.24 Million, closed the last trade at $1.56 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 36.84% during that session. The MKD stock price is -273.08% off its 52-week high price of $5.82 and 63.46% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 35.8 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 50.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) is a 0 stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 0 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) trade information

Sporting 36.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the MKD stock price touched $1.92 or saw a rise of 18.75%. Year-to-date, Molecular Data Inc. shares have moved -67.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.83%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) have changed 32.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 504Thousand shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Molecular Data Inc. (MKD) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +15.5%.

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 154.01% with a share float percentage of 154.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Molecular Data Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are UBS Group AG with over 3.15 Thousand shares worth more than $9.3 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, UBS Group AG held 0.03% of shares outstanding.