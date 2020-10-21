NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) has a beta value of 0.48 and has seen 3,940,259 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.36 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.15 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 10.51% during that session. The NTWK stock price is -85.71% off its 52-week high price of $5.85 and 36.51% above the 52-week low of $2. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.84 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 37.97 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) trade information

Sporting 10.51% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the NTWK stock price touched $3.38-2 or saw a rise of 2.66%. Year-to-date, NetSol Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -17.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) have changed 10.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 20.38 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.54.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8, which means that the shares’ value could jump 153.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8 while the price target rests at a high of $8. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +153.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 153.97% from current levels.

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NTWK) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $13.58 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $14.5 Million for the next quarter concluding in September 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $17.3 Million and $15.2 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -21.5% for the current quarter and -4.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +16.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -89.2% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28%.