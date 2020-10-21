IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) has a beta value of 2.66 and has seen 1,843,138 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.97 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.89 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.45% during that session. The IZEA stock price is -251.69% off its 52-week high price of $3.13 and 92.13% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 856.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.87 Million shares.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) trade information

Despite being -1.45% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 15 when the IZEA stock price touched $0.975 or saw a rise of 5.94%. Year-to-date, IZEA Worldwide, Inc. shares have moved 287.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) have changed -12.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 833.54 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 142.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +341.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -58.62%, compared to 3.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25% and 71.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.3%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.