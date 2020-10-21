Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,039,314 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $49.66 Million, closed the recent trade at $4.33 per share which meant it gained $1.03 on the day or 31.21% during that session. The PHCF stock price is -97.46% off its 52-week high price of $8.55 and 58.43% above the 52-week low of $1.8. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 33.3 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 34.16 Million shares.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) trade information

Sporting 31.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the PHCF stock price touched $5.60-9 or saw a rise of 9.64%. Year-to-date, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. shares have moved 136.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 68.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) have changed 67.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.1 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.12.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (PHCF) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 67.28% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.01% with a share float percentage of 0.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LLC with over 15.05 Thousand shares worth more than $93.76 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, HRT Financial LLC held 0.13% of shares outstanding.