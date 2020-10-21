Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) has a beta value of 1.26 and has seen 1,214,469 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.83 Million, closed the last trade at $0.54 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 7.91% during that session. The PSHG stock price is -101.85% off its 52-week high price of $1.09 and 31.48% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 908.52 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) is a Sell stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) trade information

Sporting 7.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the PSHG stock price touched $0.6099 or saw a rise of 12.28%. Year-to-date, Performance Shipping Inc. shares have moved -36.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:PSHG) have changed -11.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.5 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.02.

Performance Shipping Inc. (PSHG) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10%.