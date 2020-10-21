Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 1,256,960 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $96.72 Million, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -2.34% during that session. The PTN stock price is -114.29% off its 52-week high price of $0.9 and 14.29% above the 52-week low of $0.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.44 Million shares.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) trade information

Despite being -2.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the PTN stock price touched $0.4539 or saw a rise of 7.29%. Year-to-date, Palatin Technologies, Inc. shares have moved -46.2%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PTN) have changed -21.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.16 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.36.

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (PTN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Palatin Technologies, Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -1.2% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50% and -50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +6916.9%.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -158%.