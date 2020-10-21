NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN) has a beta value of 0.81 and has seen 1,298,572 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.67 Million, closed the last trade at $2.26 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 10.24% during that session. The NTN stock price is -243.36% off its 52-week high price of $7.76 and 58.41% above the 52-week low of $0.94. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 919.53 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.04 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN) trade information

Sporting 10.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 15 when the NTN stock price touched $2.40-5 or saw a rise of 5.83%. Year-to-date, NTN Buzztime, Inc. shares have moved 2.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 26.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE:NTN) have changed 13.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 115.95 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 28.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 143.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.5 while the price target rests at a high of $5.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +143.36% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 143.36% from current levels.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NTN) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.16 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.13 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $5.76 Million and $5.65 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 24.3% for the current quarter and 8.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +24.2% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -601.4% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.