Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,219,995 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $17.46 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.09 on the day or -5.42% during that session. The GRIL stock price is -224.2% off its 52-week high price of $5.09 and 16.56% above the 52-week low of $1.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 483.49 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 604.95 Million shares.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) trade information

Despite being -5.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the GRIL stock price touched $1.72 or saw a rise of 3.49%. Year-to-date, Muscle Maker, Inc. shares have moved -56.99%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL) have changed 5.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 300.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.5.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (GRIL) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 154.4% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.02% with a share float percentage of -0.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Muscle Maker, Inc. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC with over 40.8 Thousand shares worth more than $110.57 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC held 0.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 3Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.13 Thousand and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.