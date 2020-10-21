Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 2,226,647 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.79 Billion, closed the recent trade at $13.37 per share which meant it gained $1.33 on the day or 11.05% during that session. The SBSW stock price is -3.89% off its 52-week high price of $13.89 and 73.82% above the 52-week low of $3.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.71 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.29 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.6. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.79% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.5 while the price target rests at a high of $20.46. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +53.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -21.47% from current levels.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -53.8% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +102.2%.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in Aug, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.24 at a share yield of 2.02%.