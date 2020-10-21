Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) has a beta value of 0.38 and has seen 42,014,046 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.4 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.23 per share which meant it gained $1.72 on the day or 113.91% during that session. The MRIN stock price is -26.63% off its 52-week high price of $4.09 and 76.16% above the 52-week low of $0.77. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 111.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 51.25 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Sporting 113.91% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the MRIN stock price touched $3.49 or saw a rise of 2.91%. Year-to-date, Marin Software Incorporated shares have moved 145.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 168.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) have changed 173.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.91 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14, which means that the shares’ value could jump 333.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $14. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +333.44% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 333.44% from current levels.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +22.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +72.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20%.