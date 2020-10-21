Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) has a beta value of 1.52 and has seen 1,028,455 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $147.81 Million, closed the last trade at $1.38 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.82% during that session. The LXRX stock price is -286.23% off its 52-week high price of $5.33 and 0.72% above the 52-week low of $1.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 604.18 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.7 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.26.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) trade information

Despite being -2.82% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Thursday, Oct 15 when the LXRX stock price touched $1.53 or saw a rise of 9.8%. Year-to-date, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved -66.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) have changed -14.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.65% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.1 while the price target rests at a high of $3. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +117.39% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 52.17% from current levels.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (LXRX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -25.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -173.33%, compared to 13.6% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -86.7% and 18.7% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -74.1%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $16.87 Million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $150Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $294.45 Million and $8.73 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -94.3% for the current quarter and -98.3% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +23.3% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +197.9%.