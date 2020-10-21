Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 2,573,203 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.85 Billion, closed the last trade at $34.1 per share which meant it lost -$2.25 on the day or -6.19% during that session. The HXL stock price is -136.28% off its 52-week high price of $80.57 and 28.04% above the 52-week low of $24.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 963.87 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 788.62 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hexcel Corporation (HXL) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 20 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) trade information

Despite being -6.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the HXL stock price touched $37.33- or saw a rise of 8.65%. Year-to-date, Hexcel Corporation shares have moved -53.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) have changed -9.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.96 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 14.08% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22 while the price target rests at a high of $58. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +70.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -35.48% from current levels.

Hexcel Corporation (HXL) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Hexcel Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +24% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -73.45%, compared to -18.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -91.1% and -82.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -29.4%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $360.99 Million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $384.3 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $572.5 Million and $564.3 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -36.9% for the current quarter and -31.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +11% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +18.3%.