CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) has a beta value of 1.73 and has seen 1,266,719 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.95 Billion, closed the last trade at $9.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -1.83% during that session. The COMM stock price is -68.52% off its 52-week high price of $15.79 and 41.3% above the 52-week low of $5.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.47 Million shares.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Despite being -1.83% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the COMM stock price touched $9.73-3 or saw a rise of 3.7%. Year-to-date, CommScope Holding Company, Inc. shares have moved -33.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) have changed -2.7%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.83 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.83.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (COMM) estimates and forecasts

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.13 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.21 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.38 Billion and $2.3 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.7% for the current quarter and -4.1% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -43.4% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -839.9% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -0.25%.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.08% with a share float percentage of 107.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CommScope Holding Company, Inc. having a total of 314 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 21.38 Million shares worth more than $178.07 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 10.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 18.2 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $151.57 Million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Hartford Mid Cap Fund and First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index (SM) Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 8.03% shares in the company for having 15797465 shares of worth $146.6 Million while later fund manager owns 7.11 Million shares of worth $59.23 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.61% of company’s outstanding stock.