Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) has a beta value of 1.46 and has seen 2,946,207 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.49 Million, closed the recent trade at $1.02 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 8.81% during that session. The BRN stock price is -162.75% off its 52-week high price of $2.68 and 70.59% above the 52-week low of $0.3. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 211.83 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 371.13 Million shares.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) trade information

Sporting 8.81% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the BRN stock price touched $1.34 or saw a rise of 20.9%. Year-to-date, Barnwell Industries, Inc. shares have moved 2.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) have changed 41.73%. Short interest in the company has seen 69.82 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.19.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (BRN) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -406.7%.

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 54.17% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 267.32% with a share float percentage of 583.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Barnwell Industries, Inc. having a total of 15 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 217.34 Thousand shares worth more than $195.46 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 2.63% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 82.07 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $73.8 Thousand and represent 0.99% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.72% shares in the company for having 60000 shares of worth $53.96 Thousand while later fund manager owns 44.2 Thousand shares of worth $39.75 Thousand as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.