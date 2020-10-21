Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has a beta value of 1.48 and has seen 2,058,037 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.05 Billion, closed the last trade at $17.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.1% during that session. The BHC stock price is -87.84% off its 52-week high price of $31.97 and 34.49% above the 52-week low of $11.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.03 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.44 Million shares.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) trade information

Despite being -1.1% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, Oct 16 when the BHC stock price touched $17.65- or saw a rise of 3.57%. Year-to-date, Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares have moved -43.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.13%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) have changed -0.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 19.3 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.35.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bausch Health Companies Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +4.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -18.51%, compared to -12.3% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -19.3% and 13.4% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.7%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.98 Billion for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.19 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.21 Billion and $2.22 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -10.5% for the current quarter and -1.5% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -31.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +57% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2%.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.55% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.95% with a share float percentage of 67.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bausch Health Companies Inc. having a total of 519 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Paulson & Company, Inc. with over 25.84 Million shares worth more than $472.6 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Paulson & Company, Inc. held 7.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FIL LTD, with the holding of over 18.35 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $335.63 Million and represent 5.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 1.49% shares in the company for having 5274893 shares of worth $96.37 Million while later fund manager owns 4.46 Million shares of worth $81.66 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.26% of company’s outstanding stock.