Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) has a beta value of -0.73 and has seen 9,405,369 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.02 Million, closed the last trade at $1.69 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 1.2% during that session. The ASTC stock price is -358.58% off its 52-week high price of $7.75 and 42.01% above the 52-week low of $0.98. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 93.93 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 584.98 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) trade information

Sporting 1.2% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the ASTC stock price touched $1.85 or saw a rise of 8.65%. Year-to-date, Astrotech Corporation shares have moved -6.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Astrotech Corporation (NASDAQ:ASTC) have changed 11.92%. Short interest in the company has seen 600.76 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1379.29% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25 while the price target rests at a high of $25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +1379.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 1379.29% from current levels.

Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +12.9% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +14.1%.