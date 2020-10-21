Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,412,090 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.45 Billion, closed the last trade at $60.46 per share which meant it lost -$1.1 on the day or -1.79% during that session. The PLAN stock price is -9.33% off its 52-week high price of $66.1 and 56.93% above the 52-week low of $26.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.55 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.45 Million shares.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) trade information

Despite being -1.79% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the PLAN stock price touched $65.15- or saw a rise of 7.2%. Year-to-date, Anaplan, Inc. shares have moved 15.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.19%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have changed 4.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.26 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.45.

Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Anaplan, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +56.96% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -22.73%, compared to 4% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -25% and -28.6% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +25.8%.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -10.8%.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.25% with a share float percentage of 89.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anaplan, Inc. having a total of 342 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.37 Million shares worth more than $515.24 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Coatue Management, LLC, with the holding of over 8.63 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $391.12 Million and represent 6.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.52% shares in the company for having 3527566 shares of worth $159.83 Million while later fund manager owns 3.09 Million shares of worth $139.81 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.21% of company’s outstanding stock.