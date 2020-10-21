LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 1,048,825 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $350.43 Million, closed the last trade at $4.9 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.2% during that session. The LC stock price is -212.12% off its 52-week high price of $15.294 and 11.94% above the 52-week low of $4.315. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 952.75 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that LendingClub Corporation (LC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.8. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) trade information

Despite being -0.2% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the LC stock price touched $5.51-1 or saw a rise of 11.07%. Year-to-date, LendingClub Corporation shares have moved -61.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.26%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) have changed -1.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.81 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.41% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $12. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +144.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.04% from current levels.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that LendingClub Corporation shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -26.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -8900%, compared to 0.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -600% and -525% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -60.8%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $56.91 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $63.02 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $204.81 Million and $188.49 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -72.2% for the current quarter and -66.6% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +5% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +76.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by -8.6%.