Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) has a beta value of 1.59 and has seen 2,065,676 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.01 Million, closed the last trade at $0.3 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -3.9% during that session. The AVGR stock price is -443.33% off its 52-week high price of $1.63 and 19.67% above the 52-week low of $0.241. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 12.22 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) trade information

Despite being -3.9% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the AVGR stock price touched $0.322 or saw a rise of 8.14%. Year-to-date, Avinger, Inc. shares have moved -74.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) have changed -15.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 539.51 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 44.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1, which means that the shares’ value could jump 233.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1 while the price target rests at a high of $1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +233.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 233.33% from current levels.

Avinger, Inc. (AVGR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Avinger, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -23.94% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -77.99%, compared to 5.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 85.7% and 82.8% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -11.9%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.98 Million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.33 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $2.38 Million and $2.56 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by -16.8% for the current quarter and -9.1% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +90.5%.