BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) has a beta value of 0.15 and has seen 1,837,450 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $144.22 Million, closed the last trade at $2.4 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 3.45% during that session. The BLU stock price is -401.25% off its 52-week high price of $12.03 and 16.25% above the 52-week low of $2.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 350.25 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.36 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight.

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) trade information

Sporting 3.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the BLU stock price touched $2.49-3 or saw a rise of 3.61%. Year-to-date, BELLUS Health Inc. shares have moved -68.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have changed -1.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.01 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.48, which means that the shares’ value could jump 170% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.9 while the price target rests at a high of $10. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +316.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.83% from current levels.

BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -37.7% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -168.9%.