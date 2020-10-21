Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE:TGC) has a beta value of 1.44 and has seen 57,974,585 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.93 Million, closed the recent trade at $2.18 per share which meant it gained $1.21 on the day or 124.63% during that session. The TGC stock price is -100% off its 52-week high price of $4.36 and 83.03% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 34.17 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 56.21 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tengasco, Inc. (TGC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE:TGC) trade information

Sporting 124.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 21 when the TGC stock price touched $4.36 or saw a rise of 52.29%. Year-to-date, Tengasco, Inc. shares have moved 324.4%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 144.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tengasco, Inc. (NYSE:TGC) have changed 159.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.71 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.1.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $140, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6322.02% from current levels. The projected low price target is $140 while the price target rests at a high of $140. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +6322.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6322.02% from current levels.

Tengasco, Inc. (TGC) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +20.6% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -198.4%.