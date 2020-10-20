Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) has a beta value of 3.16 and has seen 2,940,198 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $61.59 Million, closed the last trade at $0.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -3.87% during that session. The ZSAN stock price is -282.81% off its 52-week high price of $2.45 and 36.72% above the 52-week low of $0.405. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.78 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.44 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.7. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) trade information

Despite being -3.87% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 13 when the ZSAN stock price touched $0.686 or saw a rise of 6.11%. Year-to-date, Zosano Pharma Corporation shares have moved -57.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.08%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) have changed -63.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 4Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.62.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 498.44% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2 while the price target rests at a high of $7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +993.75% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 212.5% from current levels.

Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) estimates and forecasts

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +47.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +38.7%.