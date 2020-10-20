X Financial (NYSE:XYF) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,499,935 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $126.8 Million, closed the recent trade at $0.78 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 23.59% during that session. The XYF stock price is -178.21% off its 52-week high price of $2.17 and 39.74% above the 52-week low of $0.47. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 200.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 139.34 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that X Financial (XYF) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF) trade information

Sporting 23.59% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the XYF stock price touched $0.99 or saw a rise of 20.18%. Year-to-date, X Financial shares have moved -53.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of X Financial (NYSE:XYF) have changed 41.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.14 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.7, which means that the shares’ value could jump 117.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.7 while the price target rests at a high of $1.7. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +117.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 117.95% from current levels.

X Financial (XYF) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -16.7% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 29.31%.

X Financial (NYSE:XYF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.68% with a share float percentage of 2.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with X Financial having a total of 28 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd with over 947.19 Thousand shares worth more than $852.47 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd held 8.61% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Norges Bank Investment Management, with the holding of over 315Thousand shares as of December 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $532.35 Thousand and represent 2.86% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF and Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 15041 shares of worth $11.24 Thousand while later fund manager owns 5.44 Thousand shares of worth $3.75 Thousand as of May 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.05% of company’s outstanding stock.