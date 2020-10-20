Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,138,835 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $455.77 Million, closed the last trade at $8.13 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 1.12% during that session. The KALA stock price is -80.57% off its 52-week high price of $14.68 and 60.15% above the 52-week low of $3.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.05 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 Million shares.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) trade information

Sporting 1.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the KALA stock price touched $8.64-5 or saw a rise of 5.9%. Year-to-date, Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have moved 120.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) have changed -17.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.53 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.22.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -14.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.87%, compared to 13.8% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.3% and 33.3% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +20.3%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.04 Million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.33 Million for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $1.45 Million and $1.18 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 40.6% for the current quarter and 182.2% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.1% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -10.6%.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.19% with a share float percentage of 67.85%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. having a total of 116 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 10.87 Million shares worth more than $114.29 Million. As of June 29, 2020, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 19.4% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 5.4 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $56.78 Million and represent 9.64% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund. As of June 29, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 6.15% shares in the company for having 3450000 shares of worth $36.26 Million while later fund manager owns 1.13 Million shares of worth $9.91 Million as of July 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.02% of company’s outstanding stock.