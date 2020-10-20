Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,304,936 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.64 Billion, closed the recent trade at $14.02 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.88% during that session. The TME stock price is -28.17% off its 52-week high price of $17.97 and 34.24% above the 52-week low of $9.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.4 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.74 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 26 have rated it as a Hold, with 19 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) trade information

Despite being -0.88% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the TME stock price touched $14.46- or saw a rise of 2.59%. Year-to-date, Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares have moved 19.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) have changed -9.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 61.33 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.92.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $17.76, which means that the shares’ value could jump 26.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13 while the price target rests at a high of $20.1. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +43.37% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.28% from current levels.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained +29.11% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -4.76%, compared to -21.9% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2020 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 10% and 9.1% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be +19.7%.

15 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.12 Billion for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.26 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $929.78 Million and $1.04 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 20.8% for the current quarter and 21% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +112.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.93%.