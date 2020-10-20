Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 7,372,619 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $31.85 Million, closed the recent trade at $3.46 per share which meant it gained $0.83 on the day or 31.56% during that session. The PPSI stock price is -172.54% off its 52-week high price of $9.43 and 73.99% above the 52-week low of $0.9. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.41 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.84 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 0. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. None out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) trade information

Sporting 31.56% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Wednesday, Oct 14 when the PPSI stock price touched $3.74-1 or saw a rise of 15.78%. Year-to-date, Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. shares have moved 38.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.63%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) have changed 126.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 644.44 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 94.22.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 116.76% from current levels. The projected low price target is $7.5 while the price target rests at a high of $7.5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +116.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 116.76% from current levels.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (PPSI) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $29Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $28Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2019. Year-ago sales stood $23.48 Million and $24.59 Million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.5% for the current quarter and 13.9% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was +8.31% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -29.3% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 6%.