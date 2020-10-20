ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,258,963 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $54.1 Million, closed the last trade at $1.52 per share which meant it gained $0.13 on the day or 9.35% during that session. The MOHO stock price is -657.24% off its 52-week high price of $11.51 and 13.03% above the 52-week low of $1.322. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 59.45 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 112.88 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) trade information

Sporting 9.35% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the MOHO stock price touched $1.95 or saw a rise of 22.05%. Year-to-date, ECMOHO Limited shares have moved -73.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) have changed 0.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.57 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.15.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 228.95% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5 while the price target rests at a high of $5. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +228.95% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 228.95% from current levels.

ECMOHO Limited (MOHO) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +104.4%.

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.15% with a share float percentage of 0.16%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ECMOHO Limited having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 14.9 Thousand shares worth more than $41.87 Thousand. As of June 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP, with the holding of over 12.38 Thousand shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.79 Thousand and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.