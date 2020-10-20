Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,685,121 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $40.69 Billion, closed the recent trade at $20.46 per share which meant it lost -$0.28 on the day or -1.35% during that session. The RKT stock price is -68.23% off its 52-week high price of $34.42 and 14.47% above the 52-week low of $17.5. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 8.98 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 20.76 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.5. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.07.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) trade information

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 31.38% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19 while the price target rests at a high of $35. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +71.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -7.14% from current levels.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (RKT) estimates and forecasts

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest +45.8% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.03%.

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)’s Major holders

The other major institutional holder is Greylin Investment Management Inc., with the holding of over 71.54 Thousand shares as of September 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.43 Million and represent 0.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are JP Morgan Growth Advantage Fund and JP Morgan Mid Cap Growth Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 2.55% shares in the company for having 2561200 shares of worth $71.71 Million while later fund manager owns 1.29 Million shares of worth $36.14 Million as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 1.29% of company’s outstanding stock.