Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,184,481 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.47 Billion, closed the last trade at $27.24 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 1.98% during that session. The CVET stock price is -1.69% off its 52-week high price of $27.7 and 85.13% above the 52-week low of $4.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 528.28 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.4. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.17.

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) trade information

Sporting 1.98% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the CVET stock price touched $27.70- or saw a rise of 1.66%. Year-to-date, Covetrus, Inc. shares have moved 106.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.82%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) have changed 26.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.74 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.74.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $21.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump -20.15% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14 while the price target rests at a high of $30. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +10.13% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose -48.6% from current levels.

Covetrus, Inc. (CVET) estimates and forecasts

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.05 Billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.03 Billion for the next quarter concluding in December 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $963.77 Million and $1.01 Billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.4% for the current quarter and 2.5% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -6.5%.

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.21% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.13% with a share float percentage of 102.37%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Covetrus, Inc. having a total of 354 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 14.74 Million shares worth more than $263.75 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 13.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 11.87 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $212.36 Million and represent 10.52% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. As of August 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 5.41% shares in the company for having 6107778 shares of worth $139.93 Million while later fund manager owns 4.49 Million shares of worth $109.6 Million as of September 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 3.98% of company’s outstanding stock.