Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 1,373,421 shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $386.22 Million, closed the recent trade at $9.74 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 5.24% during that session. The VMD stock price is -23% off its 52-week high price of $11.98 and 74.95% above the 52-week low of $2.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 182.43 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 212.1 Million shares.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) trade information

Sporting 5.24% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, Oct 20 when the VMD stock price touched $9.71-1 or saw a rise of 1.24%. Year-to-date, Viemed Healthcare, Inc. shares have moved 54.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) have changed 1.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.13 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.01.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $12.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.49% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11 while the price target rests at a high of $15. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is +54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 12.94% from current levels.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (VMD) estimates and forecasts

Over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0%.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.97% with a share float percentage of 39.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viemed Healthcare, Inc. having a total of 59 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.8 Million shares worth more than $17.3 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 4.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., with the holding of over 1.62 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.55 Million and represent 4.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 3.11% shares in the company for having 1207356 shares of worth $13.09 Million while later fund manager owns 1.01 Million shares of worth $9.7 Million as of June 29, 2020, which makes it owner of about 2.6% of company’s outstanding stock.