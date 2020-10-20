Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) has a beta value of 0 and has seen 2,522,701 shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $119.94 Million, closed the last trade at $0.71 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 16.28% during that session. The JT stock price is -249.3% off its 52-week high price of $2.48 and 50.7% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 318.52 Million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 224.26 Million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2. None of the analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while none rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with no one of them advising it as a Buy. None have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) trade information

Sporting 16.28% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, Oct 19 when the JT stock price touched $0.98 or saw a rise of 27.61%. Year-to-date, Jianpu Technology Inc. shares have moved -52.39%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) have changed 36.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.02 Million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (JT) estimates and forecasts

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $151.89 Million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $352.63 Million for the next quarter concluding in June 01, 2020. Year-ago sales stood $89.62 Million for this quarter, and analysts expect sales will grow by 69.5% for the current quarter.

Earnings growth for 2020 is a modest -119.5%.

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46% with a share float percentage of 48.05%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jianpu Technology Inc. having a total of 40 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 10.93 Million shares worth more than $7.11 Million. As of June 29, 2020, Morgan Stanley held 42.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Wells Fargo & Company, with the holding of over 8.37 Million shares as of June 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.44 Million and represent 32.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fd and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. As of July 30, 2020, the former fund manager holds about 11.95% shares in the company for having 3070490 shares of worth $1.99 Million while later fund manager owns 32.94 Thousand shares of worth $20.72 Thousand as of August 30, 2020, which makes it owner of about 0.13% of company’s outstanding stock.